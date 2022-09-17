Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will join Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield on a tour of Wooster High School in Reno on Monday, Sept. 19
Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead spent 25 years as an educator prior to taking office, most frequently as a teacher and principal in high schools.
She met with Dr. Enfield after she became WCSD Superintendent, and the pair plan to work together to improve the lives of students, educators and the Washoe County community.
“I’m thrilled to have the chance to work with Dr. Enfield, and excited she invited me to tour Wooster High School next week,” Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead said.