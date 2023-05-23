The Spa and Sauna Company in Reno is seeking nominations of local Veterans or Service Members for their next hot tub donation! The company intends to make the next donation this summer.
Since 2018, The Spa and Sauna Co., spa manufacturer Sundance Spas, and the charity Wish for Our Heroes have teamed up five times to award a free Sundance Spa to a local veteran or service member.
Candidates eligible for the next donation must live in the Reno, Sparks, Truckee, Tahoe area, but the program exists nationally, in partnership with other hot tub dealers.
The Spa and Sauna Co., which has been in business since 1990, sells hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, and BBQs from its showrooms in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Santa Cruz and San Jose.
In addition to Wish for Our Heroes, The Spa and Sauna Co. supports various local community programs, as well as Toys for Tots.
"We feel very fortunate, and really a responsibility, to be able to give back to the community,” Spa and Sauna Company Owner Scott Clark said. “We’re such avid hot tubbers that we want to be able to pass that on to as many other families as possible.”
Their most recent hot tub donation recipient was Jason Kirmel-Long, of Dayton, NV, a 100% disabled Navy veteran who served as an electrician.
Previous recipients have included a Purple Heart Marine, Trent Robbins of Sparks, as well as several members of the Nevada National Guard, each with multiple overseas deployments.
Wish for Our Heroes is “a national 501(c)(3), dedicated to providing resources to the “average” active-duty military member, in order to make their deployments a little easier, and to improve the quality of their family lives while home or during deployment,” according to their website.
Nationally, Sundance Spas, Wish for Our Heroes and spa dealers around the country have donated nearly 100 hot tubs to veterans and have benefited over 120 veterans and their families, since they began collaborating, according to Garrett Guinivan, Hot Tubs 4 Heroes Director.
If interested, you can nominate a friend or family member, or yourself, on the Wish for Our Heroes website here.