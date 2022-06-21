The Berger Family Trust recently donated a State-of-the-Art Pursuit Edition Vehicle to the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) K9, to elevate K9 and officer safety while enhancing patrol K9 response.
This new vehicle will be assigned to senior handler and K9 trainer, Deputy Jeff Pullen, along with his K9 partner Blue.
Along with standard police fitment, this vehicle possesses additionally advanced equipment.
To start, it has a standardized interior K9 insert, designed to protect K9 Blue against collisions and other impacts, while keeping him comfortable.
It also has a contemporary heat alarm system which ensures Blue is safe from heat exhaustion and fire, as the system will automatically cool the car or even open the doors for Blue to escape.
Beyond those now standard features, the vehicle has an upgraded suspension, which increases safety during emergency vehicle operations.
It also has enhanced interior and exterior lighting to illuminate scenes for K9 deployment, and it even has IR projection and night vision, allowing us to see in the dark while staying concealed when needed.
Lastly, the body has been enhanced as well, with a contoured brush guard and armored side panels.