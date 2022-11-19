Local store Gear Hut and Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful are teaming up to host their third annual Neighborhood Clean-Up in the Wells Avenue District on Friday, November 25th
Instead of shopping at big box retailers on the Friday after Thanksgiving, get outside with the family, scope out local businesses to support on Small Business Saturday, and help beautify the neighborhoods of Wells Ave.
While there are multiple trail clean ups organized every year, we all tend to ignore the trash in our own back (and front) yards.
We walk by the garbage that builds up in our alleyways, collects in the street gutters and gets stuck in fences. Yet, this is the trash that eventually makes its way into many urban habitats, including the river, ditches and fields.
When winter snows start to fall, trash gets buried, plowed into piles and can block up drains that lead directly into the Truckee.
Gear Hut and KTMB want to help protect our urban habitats and environments by removing the trash at the source, from the city streets.
The cleanup will start at 11:00 am at Gear Hut, at their new location: 318 Broadway Blvd. Participants will get geared up with supplies provided by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and will be grouped to take on various streets and areas.
Check out Gear Hut’s Facebook Event “#GreenFriday Neighborhood Clean Up” for more info and to RSVP.