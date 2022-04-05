A local Chick-Fil-A employee was recently awarded a scholarship as part of the restaurants scholarship program.
20-year-old Jaanavai Bhatti from Reno was awarded $25,000 after she and 11 other team members nationwide were selected for their personal stories showcasing the many obstacles they’ve overcome to pursue their academic dreams.
Bhatti works at the Chick-fil-A on Sparks Blvd and is also a junior at the University of Nevada Reno, where she is majoring in microbiology and immunology.
Prior to Jaanavi’s birth, her family moved from India to the United States in search of a better life.
Jaanavi was born with a series of health issues, requiring multiple childhood surgeries. This fueled her resolve to one day become a plastic surgeon.
“This scholarship will help me focus on my journey to help aid children with deformities and to ease the stress financially off of me and my family," Bhatti said in a released statement.
Chick-Fil-A says they've awarded a total of $24 million in scholarships this year as part of their Remarkable Futures Scholarship program.