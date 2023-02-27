On Friday, February 17, members of the Reno Phil staff and the Youth Symphony Orchestra departed on their tour to Washington D.C. While on tour, the Orchestra performed at the 2023 Capital Orchestra Festival, explored Washington D.C., and had the opportunity to experience many historical monuments and museums.
The Youth Symphony Orchestra spent their first day in Washington D.C. with a tour of the Ford Theater and the Peterson House.
Later that day, they participated in a clinic with Colonel Dennis Layendecker, Former Commander and Conductor of the United States Air Force Band and Symphony Orchestra and visiting the World War II Memorial where they placed a wreath on their state marker.
The next day, they performed at the Capital Orchestra Festival while also visiting places like the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Jefferson Memorial. On their last day in Washington DC, the Orchestra visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Arlington National Cemetery.
Members from the community welcomed back the Youth Orchestra from their trip when they returned February 21. “It brings me immense pride that Nevada’s own Reno Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra performed this past weekend at the John F. Kennedy Center, one of our nation’s most prestigious venues for the performing arts.
"I send my most heartfelt congratulations to these young musicians, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact they will have on the arts.” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
“On behalf of the Nevada Senate Republicans, we are delighted to extend a huge congratulations to the Reno Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra for performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. this past weekend. It is an honor to be invited to such an event and we thank you for representing our community,” commented Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert.
