Northern Nevada is home to some of the most toxic fish in the world, swimming in a 330-square-mile watershed listed as a "superfund site" by the federal government. The problem is high levels of mercury; a legacy left behind by the Comstock mining boom of the 1860s.
The mercury is in the water, the plants and animals in the surrounding habitat, and even in much of the land-- including some where families live.
In this special program, Arianna Bennett researches how the mercury ended up in the Carson River watershed, where it is now, who it could be putting at risk, and what people need to know to keep themselves safe.
Links for more information:
EPA Carson River Mercury Superfund site plan
EPA Carson River Mercury Superfund story map
Donovan Mill/Comstock Foundation