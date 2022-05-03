The ALS Association Nevada Chapter (ALS Nevada) is kicking off ALS Awareness Month with various community and fundraising events to support their vision of a world without ALS.
These events will also help ALS Nevada support efforts to discover treatments and a cure, as well as serving, advocating, and empowering people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.
Double Your Dough
With the generous support of the Helms Helps Foundation, ALS Nevada will double all new donations up to $20,000 from May 1 – 31 to support their annual fall fundraising event, Food Is Art. Food is Art is the Nevada chapter’s biggest fundraising event each year and donations provide services focused on sustaining quality of life for over 90 Nevada individuals and their families affected by the disease.
For more information or to donate directly, please visit www. webnv.alsa.org.
Reno Walk to Defeat ALS
ALS Nevada will host its first in-person fundraiser in two years with its annual Reno/Sparks Walk to Defeat ALS event on Saturday, May 7. After hosting the walk virtually, this year’s walk will take place at the Sparks Marina and run from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the walk beginning at noon. Attendees will enjoy a 1.5-mile walk with additional food from local vendors, lawn games, face painting, raffle prizes, music and more. For those not able to attend, the option to donate to a walker is also available. To register for the walk or donate to the event, visit the Walk to Defeat ALS page here.
Hops4Hope
ALS Nevada is bringing back Hops4Hope, a specialty beer brew sold to raise funds for the TeamCurtis4aCure Transportation Program, a much-needed programtoprovide patients the use of free, on-demand wheelchair accessible transportation. This year’s limited 32-keg release, the Hops4Hope West Coast IPA from craft brewer Matt Marino of Able Baker Brewing Company, was brewed in honor of his father Marty Marino, who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The Hops4Hope West Coast IPA retails for $300 a keg, with Able Baker donating $250 and Breakthru Beverage donating the additional $50 directly to ALS Nevada, and no funds leaving Nevada.
The Transportation Program, created by Las Vegas native Chris Curtis, who recently lost his battle with ALS, allows patients use the service for medical and non-medical trips including monthly visits to neurologists, occupational, physical, respiratory and speech therapists, and everyday life activities with family and friends. Similar services can charge patients at least $100 each way of a trip and typically only cover medically related trips.
The Hops4Hope West Coast IPA is available for purchase at a series of release parties starting Wednesday, May 11 at 595 Craft and Kitchen, Friday, May 13 at Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits and Sunday, May 15 at Able Baker Brewing Company.
To donate directly to TeamCurtis4aCure Transportation Program, please visit their tribute fund here.
Lou Gehrig Day
On the tail end of ALS Awareness Month, baseball fans can support ALS Nevada and Lou Gehrig Day on Thursday, June 2 by cheering on the Reno Aces or the Las Vegas Aviators. Half of every Reno Aces ticket purchased will go directly to support ALS families in the state. Las Vegas Aviator fans can choose from outfield box seats, or third base party deck tickets which include all-you-can-eat food and drinks, and access to a private bar with $10 of every ticket purchased going to ALS Nevada.
June 2, 2021 marked the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day across Major League Baseball, a date significant both as the date in 1925 that Gehrig became the Yankees’ starting first baseman and the date in 1941 that he passed away at the age of 37. Tickets to the Reno Aces can be purchased here and Las Vegas Aviators here.
(ALS Association Nevada Chapter)