UPDATE:
School Buses in Carson City are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
The school district is asking families to plan for school transportation as usual until January 25.
There may be a few routes doubled-up causing minor time-delays.
Bus services in Carson City were limited to special education routes since January 21 due to staffing shortages.
-----
Due to staffing shortages, the Carson City School District transportation and bus services will be limited to only special education routes effective Friday, Jan. 21
The school district is asking that all parents and families make arrangements to transport their regular education students to and from school until further notice.
In the immediate short-term, district officials will make daily communications to update parents and families on the ability to fully resume transportation services.
The district continues to encourage parents, families and employees to conduct Daily Self-Screenings.
If any employee or student is actively exhibiting illness symptoms, the district encourages them to remain home.
(The Carson City School District assisted in this report.)