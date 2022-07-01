The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating Isaiah AbeL who is a missing/wanted person.
Isaiah Abel does not have any medical problems and is not considered at risk.
The sheriff's office says he has an active arrest warrant for probation violation.
He is 18 years-old and 6 foot tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Isaiah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white tank top and khaki pants.
Isaiah was seen on Colorado Street in south Carson City on June 30, hey say he may be in the area of the My Place Hotel in Carson City, Nevada.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.