A lucky Carson Valley Inn Casino guest has a whole new feeling about “President’s Day” after hitting a $3.274 million dollar jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune Penny Statewide Progressive slot machine on Saturday, February 18.
LeAnn W. and her family were staying at Carson Valley Inn Casino for the holiday weekend celebrating family birthdays.
"After I won I didn't want to go to sleep because I was afraid to wake up and find out it was a dream,” said LeAnn. "The staff at CVI made everything so fun and easy. We love the Carson Valley Inn.”
"It was great to see someone win a life-changing jackpot,” said Joey Whitacre, Director of Casino Operations at Carson Valley Inn Casino. “LeAnn had a group of 12 people with her and she threw a big party! It was awesome."