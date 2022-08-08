Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Storey, south central Washoe, Douglas and central Lyon Counties and eastern Carson City through 700 PM PDT... At 611 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carson City Airport, or near Carson City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Carson City, Virginia City, Dayton, Carson City Airport, Damonte Ranch, Indian Hills, Us 395 At Douglas-Carson City Co Line, Gold Hill, Stewart, Junction U.S 50 And Six Mile Canyon-Ft Churchill Rd, Us 50 At Carson City-Lyon Co Line, Junction U.S 50 And NV 341, Six Mile Canyon, Nv 341 At Washoe-Storey Co Line and Dayton Valley Airpark. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH