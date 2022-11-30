(November 30, 2022) The next phase of the City of Reno’s Chief of Police search is underway.
After receiving 49 applications from candidates around the country, seven candidates have been invited to participate in interviews.
They will begin later this week.
In a continued effort to engage various stakeholders during this recruitment, the candidates will be interviewed by three different advisory committees, with representatives from City leadership, the Reno Police Department, and community stakeholders.
The advisory committees will provide candidate feedback to help guide the selection process.
Earlier this year, the City of Reno invited community members to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey and/or by attending a community meeting.
The Reno Police Department employees were also encouraged to share their thoughts by taking a department survey. View an overview of the results here.
“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to provide input as we search for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “Community input is critical to ensure we choose a Chief of Police who understands the needs of our residents. This search has been a true community effort, and I look forward to selecting the best person for the job.”
The City anticipates Reno’s new Chief of Police will be hired in January 2023, following the City Manager’s appointment and confirmation by Reno City Council.
After more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department, Police Chief Jason Soto announced his retirement effective January 2023.
To assist in the search for his replacement, the City has partnered with Ralph Andersen & Associates, a public sector executive job search firm specializing in government recruiting
For more information about the hiring process and the latest updates, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.