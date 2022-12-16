The City of Reno has announced the hire of Eric Edelstein as a new Assistant City Manager. Edelstein will begin employment with the City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
As an Assistant City Manager, Edelstein will support the City Manager with the direction and coordination of City departments and divisions focused on economic development and revitalization within the Biggest Little City.
“I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge,” City Manager Doug Thornley said. “Eric has been the driving force behind the economic development surrounding Greater Nevada Field and brings a passion for our community that will be crucial to the future revitalization of our downtown core.”
Edelstein comes to the City of Reno from the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field, where he served as the President since 2013.
As President, Edelstein was responsible for all business and baseball operations at Greater Nevada Field. During his time with the organization, Edelstein led the land acquisition and development of the area surrounding Greater Nevada Field and negotiated the first naming rights agreement in ballpark history.
Edelstein is also an adjunct professor with the University of Nevada, Reno, for Sport and Concert Arena Management.
“Economic development lies at the heart of a healthy community by creating jobs, a better standard of living, and improved infrastructure for all residents,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Focusing on economic development and revitalization, especially in the downtown area, is a vital step towards creating a community people are proud to call home.”
Edelstein has had a long career in the baseball industry, and prior to joining the Reno Aces, was the General Manager of the Northwest Naturals, General Manager of Rich Products Corporation Baseball Operations, and General Manager of the Jamestown Jammers.
He holds a Bachelors in Sport Organization Management from Bowling Green State University.
“I’m honored to join the team at the City of Reno,” Edelstein said. “This is an exciting opportunity to help guide the future growth of our community while building a downtown area that all residents and visitors are eager to live, work and play in.”