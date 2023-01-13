As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property.
The say not only is it the law, but snow and ice can create significant safety hazards for pedestrians.
The City's Code Enforcement team will be available tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Reno City Hall in the first-floor lobby to offer this important reminder to residents, as well as the potential penalties for failing to remove snow from the sidewalk or moving it onto the roadway, and how residents can report bad actors.