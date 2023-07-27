A crash is slowing traffic on I-80 west near Robb Drive in Reno.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.
You may want to use an alternate route while crews clean up the crash site.
There's no immediate word on what caused the crash.
NDOT also started road construction within that same area, so delays could happen for awhile.
Commuting I-80 west of Robb Drive?— Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) July 26, 2023
MAJOR LANE/RAMP CLOSURES begin tonight on I-80 westbound as we remove up to two-inch-deep ruts Robb Drive to NV/CA state line.
🚧 July 26 6pm -July 28 6pm: WB I-80 reduced to one lane
PLAN ALTERNATE TRAVEL if possible. https://t.co/mXaPeivwwX pic.twitter.com/wqZBKaMeaF