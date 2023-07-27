Robb Drive, July 27

A crash is slowing traffic on I-80 west near Robb Drive in Reno.

Nevada State Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. 

You may want to use an alternate route while crews clean up the crash site. 

There's no immediate word on what caused the crash. 

NDOT also started road construction within that same area, so delays could happen for awhile. 

