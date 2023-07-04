The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an intruder they say broke into resort rooms and fondled women’s feet as they slept.
Deputies say once the victims woke up, the suspect ran away through a sliding screen door.
The alleged incidents happened early on Sunday and Monday mornings at the undisclosed resort on Elks Point Road in Stateline. In both cases, deputies say the victim’s rooms were on the ground floor and the person entered through unsecured screen doors.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.
“In the meantime, residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area are reminded to secure all exterior doors to their homes/rented rooms,” the sheriff’s office says.