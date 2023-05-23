Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon and Evening Over the Sierra Nevada, Northeast California, and Western Nevada... * Thunderstorms could produce cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds greater than 50 mph, blowing dust, hail to a half inch in diameter, heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding. * Thunderstorms will continue as late as 10 PM PDT this evening, especially across the Basin and Range of western Nevada.