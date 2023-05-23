Jeremy Renner made a visit to the University of Nevada, Reno to meet with President Brian Sandoval today.
He was there to talk about what northern Nevada has to offer to the film industry.
A bill in the legislature, Senate bill 496, would offer tax credits to bring film production to southern Nevada. But Renner wants the bill amended to include northern Nevada as well. And Sandoval agrees.
President Sandoval says, "It's a great bill and it's an opportunity to diversify the economy and bring a new industry to the state. Right now it's focused in southern Nevada which is wonderful, but there are some assets up here as well."
Renner says, "The community, when it has great opportunity and great jobs, that is a corner stone that is really a building block to make a foundation of a happy healthy prosperous community."
The bill would offer 190 million dollars a year in tax credits for at least twenty years to bring film productions to two sites in southern Nevada.
A third site would be here in Reno that would be run by the university.
UNR's agricultural research site is where they are hoping to use a portion of land to build the Jeremy Renner School of Film.
It would be part of the Reynolds School of Journalism. But first, they'd need that third site added to the senate bill.
Renner is still pushing the proposal to add this third site. Sandoval says they've already purchased the land and are making plans. They're just waiting to see if the proposal gets approved.