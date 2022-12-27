On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash.
It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno.
The Sparks Senior Advisory Committee has also partnered with the new Good Shephard's Clothes Closet in Sparks.
They have set aside their best outfits for any senior to come pick out something new and FREE for the event.... You only have to mention the party to be shown the special outfits.
They are located at 540 Greenbrae Drive. They are open Monday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.