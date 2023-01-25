Health District: Residents Should Avoid Some Baked Goods from Happy Tiers Bakery

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a Public Health Alert for residents who purchased or consumed baked products from Happy Tiers Bakery located in Incline Village.
The bakery products were manufactured and produced without benefit of inspection and sold to residents in the surrounding areas.
The baked goods in question would have been purchased between Oct. 1, 2022, and Jan. 24, 2023, and include:
- Wedding cakes
- Cinnamon rolls
- Cookies
- Quiches
- Other baked products
The products are considered adulterated because they were produced without benefit of inspection and food safety protocols were not able to be verified. The products were manufactured in an unknown location and the retail facility did not have a permit for the baking or manufacturing of any food products.
Baked products may have been purchased online or through the retail location in Incline Village, including the production and delivery of custom-made cakes. Consumers who have purchased products are advised not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a health care provider immediately.
Residents with food safety questions can call 775-328-2434, option #8, or send a question via email at foodsafety@washoecounty.gov. For more information on the Health District food safety program, please go to our website.