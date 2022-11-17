(November 17, 2022) Seven people have filed applications for the open seat on the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees, vacated by Dr. Angie Taylor due to her election to the Nevada Assembly.
Taylor will not participate in the appointment of her replacement.
Those vying for the seat include Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz, Joseph Gilbert, Cody Johnson, Adrienne Potter, John Reyes and Alex Woodley.
The Board of Trustees may decide which candidates will move forward to be interviewed during their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Each applicant will be allowed five minutes to provide a statement to the Board and community on why they are interested in serving on the Board of Trustees until the next election cycle in 2024.