A well-known shop is moving into Reno Public Market come later this year.
Junkee Clothing Exchange will make the move in October, according to the Reno Public Market (RPM).
"We're thrilled to have Junkee Clothing Exchange moving down the street to Reno Public Market to join our arts and culture scene," said Doug Wiele, the Developer of Reno Public Market.
"Junkee is such an eclectic and energizing store, and is a great fit within our growing mix of great local merchants. RPM is excited to be part of the Midtown/Wells Avenue scene, and we are looking forward to what patrons will be able to experience in Junkee's new location come October."
The new Junkee Clothing Exchange will be approximately the same size as its current Midtown location at roughly 14,000 square feet. Its current location will remain open during the transition to RPM.
