The Mammovan is back in northern Nevada this week.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and early detection is key to fighting against breast cancer.
The goal of Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women by visiting locations across Nevada.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
The Mammovan will be at Sierra Nevada Health Centers on 3325 Research Way in Carson City at these times:
- Tuesday, May 24 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 25 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Thursday, May 26 from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Call 1.877.581.6266 and choose option one to make an appointment.
The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.
(Nevada Health Centers assisted with this report.)