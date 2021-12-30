UPDATE:
The man who pleaded guilty to a murder that happened in January 2020 was sentenced up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Daniel Munoz-Negrete pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year and was sentenced to prison in November.
He will be eligible for parole after serving ten years.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Reno Police say they arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed a Sparks man who later crashed a Jeep into a tree near Sutro Street and Carville Drive earlier this month.
Police say 34-year-old Daniel Munoz of Reno shot 48-year-old Edward Long near Cartwheel Drive and North Maddux Drive minutes before Long crashed the Jeep.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office says Long was pronounced dead on scene.
Police believe the shooting, not the actual crash killed Long.
On Thursday, police arrested Munoz who was booked into the Washoe County Jail on an open murder charge.
If you have any additional information, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.