March, 15 Update:
Former Fire Chief Mark Lawson has filed a civil action against the City of Sparks and is seeking punitive damages.
On March 13, Sparks City Council rejected a $170,000 settlement offer from Lawson and his lawyers and further voted to counteroffer with an amount not exceeding $100,000.
Following Council's decision to counteroffer, Lawson filed a civil action against the City of Sparks and City Manager Neil Krutz seeking "relief for breach of his employment contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, defamation, and false light," according to attorney Jason Guinasso.
Lawson's attorney mentioned that Lawson "had no choice but to seek redress for the harms that he has suffered in a neutral court of law."
Guinasso further claims that Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz "made improper legal decisions" and chose to terminate Lawson from his position as fire chief before any court proceedings.
For the claims on defamation, the attorney claims that Krutz posted false allegations on YouTube, thereby "casting Mr. Lawson in a false and defamatory light to the world at large."
In addition to Lawson's claims for relief as part of the filed civil action, he is seeking punitive damages.
View the filed civil action below:
March 13, 2023:
The Sparks City Council has rejected a settlement offer from former fire chief Mark Lawson.
The $170,000 settlement was rejected in a 3-2 vote.
The Council instead voted in favor of a counteroffer where the settlement would not exceed $100,000.
In January, Lawson demanded more than $441,000 from the City of Sparks after his lawyer said that Lawson was unfairly fired from his position.
No further action has been taken yet.
February 13, 2023:
Sparks City Council has rejected a $441,218.83 settlement offer from attorneys on behalf of former fire chief Mark Lawson during its regular public meeting today, February 13.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible settlement with former Fire Chief Mark Lawson at Monday's public meeting.
Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but the City says he then resigned after it learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
Last month, Lawson demanded more than $441,000 after his lawyer said that Lawson was unfairly fired from his position.
Lawson was scheduled to be arraigned in Sparks Justice Court on Jan. 31 on four felony counts, including a conspiracy charge and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. But, his court appearance was canceled with no new date announcement.
The council meeting starts at 2:00pm in the Legislative Building located at 745 4th Street, Sparks.
At the time of this writing, the City still has not publicly announced a replacement fire chief, but they did select three finalists.
JANUARY 20, 2023:
The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says Lawson was unfairly fired from his position.
Mark Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but then resigned after the City learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
In the letter, Lawson's lawyer demands "the City pay him the salary and benefits that were due to him under his contract with the City had he been terminated under the 'without cause' provisions of the Employment Agreement."
The lawyer says the City's termination was a breach of his employment contract -- as well as the city's policies and past practice.
The letter also asks for additional money for compensation for the damage to Lawson's reputation as well as reimbursement of attorney fees.
It is the second demand letter his lawyer has sent the City.
Lawson is scheduled to be arraigned in Sparks Justice Court on Jan. 31 on four felony counts, including a conspiracy charge and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Jan. 31 is also the same day that Lawson’s attorneys are giving the City to respond.
His attorneys claim if the demand for compensation is not presented to the City Council within two weeks, Lawson may file a complaint in the Second Judicial District Court “to recover the damages that he has incurred from City Manager (Neil) Krutz's reckless actions."
2 News contacted the City about this latest letter. They told us, "the City of Sparks does not comment on threatened or pending litigation."
So far, the City has not officially selected a new fire chief, but it has selected three finalists:
* Lorenzo Gigliotti, Retired Fire Chief for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Apple Valley, California, 38 years in the fire service.
* Aaron Lowe, Deputy Fire Chief for the Carson City Fire Department, Carson City, 28 years in the fire service.
* Patrick Reid, Deputy Fire Chief for the Pasco Fire Department, Pasco, Washington, 30 years in the fire service.
The finalists will participate in a one-day assessment and interview to compete for the position on January 25th.
DECEMBER 9, 2022:
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson was charged with four felony drug charges.
The charges were filed at the Sparks Justice Court on Friday.
Lawson is facing charges of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
Lawson resigned earlier in the week after the City of Sparks learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges.’
The City of Sparks has not released details on a new search for a Fire Chief.
Original Story:
(December 5, 2022) The City of Sparks is looking for another fire chief after Mark Lawson resigned pending ‘serious criminal charges.’
In a statement, the city manager said he asked for and received Lawson’s resignation Monday morning after learning of the charges. So far, the City has not yet elaborated about what those are.
“This is an unfortunate situation. I was enjoying getting to know Chief Lawson and was excited to see how he would move Sparks Fire Department forward,” said Manager Neil Krutz.
Just last week, the Sparks City Council voted to appoint Lawson as their new fire chief.
According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the fire service, including with CAL FIRE.
The council had also approved an annual salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
Lawson was accepted after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The City has made no decision yet on hiring a new fire chief.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The city of Sparks has a new fire chief - Mark Lawson.
Lawson now takes over after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The Sparks City Council unanimously voted to appoint Lawson to the position on Monday.
According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the fire service, including with CAL FIRE.
The council approved an annual salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
Walt White was initially offered the job, but due to his living circumstances, he withdrew his name.
The other finalists were Travis Anderson, Brett Jeremy Headman, Kevin Jakubos and Mark Rohlfing. Combined all six finalists have served 177 years.
- $441,218.83 settlement offer received from Hutchison & Steffen Attorneys on behalf of Mark Lawson.