The Reno Rodeo, June 16-25, is quickly approaching. With the size of the event and the new on-site features added each year, the demand for parking continues to grow.
The Reno Rodeo Association has requested the use of a portion of Wells Avenue for additional controlled parking and improved traffic flow, both into and out of the event.
Gate 3, located off Wells directly west of Sutro Street, will once again serve as the cowboy/cowgirl contestant entrance.
Gate 2.5 will be the access into the north public parking area.
Gate 6, off Sutro, will be the entrance to the south public parking areas. ADA parking is available in both the north and south parking lots.
Gate 2, Gate 4, and the Health Department Gate will be exit only.
All gates will be opened after each night’s performance to assist with exiting traffic flow.
Reno Rodeo in conjunction with the Grand Sierra Resort will provide free parking and a free shuttle to the rodeo grounds. The Grand Sierra Resort parking and shuttle will be available daily June 16–25 from 4:30 p.m. until midnight.
In general, traffic circulation will include the following major modifications:
- Wells Avenue will be reduced to two lanes.
- One-way, west/southbound traffic on Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to 9th Street in the vicinity of the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
- Northbound traffic on Wells Avenue will be diverted East at 9th Street and North at Sutro Street.
- Only left turns will be permitted into and out of the rodeo grounds from Wells Avenue. Traffic may be allowed to exit to the right at the North Gate of the property near the Sutro and Wells intersection after performances. Full turning movements will be allowed on 9th Street and Sutro Street. Traffic will be directed by signage.
- Taxi stands on Wells Avenue have been moved south of Sadlier Drive.
- A bus stop north of Gate 2.0 to provide free shuttle service to the free parking at the parking lot at the Grand Sierra Resort at 2500 East 2nd St. Reno, NV 89595.
- The Reno Police Department may assist/direct traffic during certain peak hours.
The map below shows these changes:
These changes will be set up on Sunday night, June 12 and will be removed on Sunday, June 26.
Please feel free to call the Reno Rodeo Association office at 775-329-3877 with any questions or concerns.
