My Hometown Heroes is hosting the 4th Annual Heroes Night Out, a community celebration that blends food, wine, live music and philanthropy into an enticing evening of discovery in Victorian Square.
The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at Engine 8 Urban Winery. All proceeds will benefit My Hometown Heroes to bridge the gap between cancer and college.
“The 2022 Heroes Night Out event marks a very special milestone for the organization. With funds raised during this campaign, we will reach $250,000 in scholarships awarded since we were founded in 2010,” said My Hometown Heroes founder and brain cancer survivor, Danny Heinsohn.
“Our honorary speaker this year, Katie Histing, is a Battle Born recipient who will be sharing her story of resilience and what she’s learned throughout her journey,” Heinsohn said. “Her story and many like her truly encapsulate the purpose of our mission and the importance of a supportive community.”
With the Heroes Night Out passport attendees can enjoy specials food and drink offerings at multiple locations throughout Victorian Square including:
- A complimentary glass of wine and 10% off one bottle at Engine 8 Urban Winery
- Two free mini tacos and chips plus 20% off your meal for the evening at Chuy's Mexican Kitchen
- Pulled pork sliders from Cherry Bomb Catering and happy hour specials through 10 p.m. at Piñon Bottle Company
Attendees can opt for the urban passport for a $50 donation or upgrade to a $100 VIP passport to receive all the urban passport benefits plus an extra grand prize raffle ticket, a stainless-steel wine tumbler and a bottle of Engine 8 Chardonnay or Malbec.
All passport holders will receive raffle tickets to win prizes such as gift certificates, swag and event experiences. Proceeds from the 4th Annual Heroes Night Out event will fund scholarships for college bound cancer survivors for the 2023 academic year.
