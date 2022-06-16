Hundreds of collectors from across the country will converge at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (3800 S. Virginia Street) on July 22-23 for the 2022 American Political Items Collectors (APIC) National Convention.
Thousands of political buttons, campaign posters, pop culture memorabilia, and other historical items will be available for sale and on display. All activities will be on the Atlantis’ second floor.
“We’re really excited to bring our big show to the Atlantis because it’s such a remarkable venue,” said APIC President Cary Jung. “We want people to see how we honor history and experience the thrill of the hunt for rare items. That’s why we want people to bring in their political items for free appraisals to see if they have something they want to keep or sell.”
While the APIC has previously hosted eight regional events in Reno, this marks the first time it will hold a National Convention in the city—its 31st nationwide gathering.
Admission is free on Friday, July 22 (9 AM - 4 PM) and Saturday, July 23 (9 AM - 2 PM) and the public can also get free appraisals of their political items.
If they wish to sell, experts will conduct live auctions and sell to the highest bidder.
An exhibit room with memorabilia from political campaigns and American history will also be open to the public. Displays range from Lincoln ferrotypes to Nevada local buttons to California campaign collectibles to the LGBTQ movement in American politics and even Teddy Roosevelt's 1903 Western Tour.
Political memorabilia range from campaign buttons, advertising pinbacks, posters, textiles, automobile attachments, inaugural souvenirs, photographs, ribbons, social justice and cause items, patriotic flags, and even pop culture collectibles. Their value may range from purely sentimental to thousands of dollars. But the most important aspects of these types of memorabilia are their historical background, authenticity, and condition.
Founded in 1945, the nonprofit collector organization has a following of about 1,500 people nationwide. APIC members often collaborate with the Smithsonian Institution, presidential libraries, and higher education to promote the understanding of American politics using the artifacts of political campaigns.
Exhibits:
- Nevada Local Campaigns
- California Dreaming: Politics in the Golden State
- Badges of Pride: The LGBTQ Movement in America
- Wet or Dry? Prohibition & Temperance
- Teddy Roosevelt's 1903 Western Tour
- William Jennings Bryan for President
- Campaigning in Washington State
- Ferrotypes - Lincoln and More
- Colorful California Pinbacks
- 1912 Presidential Election
- Douglas MacArthur
- Alton Who? Alton Parker’s Rise from Obscurity and Back
