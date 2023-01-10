Nevada State Police are investigating an incident that turned fatal on I-580 near Plumb Lane Monday evening around 9:40 p.m.
NSP tells us that one person had been picked up by a local cab company and, for unknown reason, eventually got out of the cab while it was moving on northbound I-580 near Moana Lane.
The person was hit while on foot by one car driving in the northbound lanes.
They then moved to the southbound side of the highway where they were hit by two other vehicles.
The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Nevada State Police is leading the investigation.
Any further details will be found here when available.