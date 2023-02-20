Local women's tackle football team Nevada Storm is holding their 3rd annual Applebee's Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 26.
It's at Applebee's on 4805 Kietzke Ln. in Reno on Sunday from 8-10 a.m.
Tickets are $10 and include all you can eat pancakes! You'll also get scrambled eggs, sausage and a drink (coffee, orange juice). You can get tickets from any Nevada Storm player or at the door.
Nevada Storm fundraisers and sponsorships help pay for team expenses such as travel, equipment, and uniforms.
The Nevada Storm was founded in 2010 as a Women’s Full Contact Football team with just six players. The team has now progressed to a full eleven-on-eleven player format and is recognized as a 501(c)3 non-profit.
As an affiliate of the Women’s Football Alliance, the Nevada Storm has won back-to-back national championships in two different divisions in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 D2 National Championship was held at the NFL Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
For updates on the season and future events, visit our website nevadastormfootball.com and follow us on social media.