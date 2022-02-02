RENO, Nev. – The hot-shooting Nevada women’s basketball team (14-7, 6-3 Mountain West) grabbed its second win of the season over San Jose State (4-17, 1-9 Mountain West) Wednesday night, downing the Spartans 88-63 thanks to a historic offensive effort. Nevada dished out a program-best 29 assists while shooting 62.7 percent from the field, which ranks as the third-best shooting performance in program history.
“We got into an offensive rhythm tonight,” said senior Kylie Jimenez. “We played with confidence and shot lights out. We did a great job sharing the ball and playing unselfish.”
Kylie Jimenez came up one point shy of a double-double, dishing out a career-best 13 assists to go along with nine points, two rebounds and one steal. In addition, Jimenez recorded zero turnovers. Sophomore Lexie Givens posted a career-high 15 points while adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Freshman Audrey Roden netted 17 points, including 14 first-half points, while chipping in two steals, one assist and one block. Senior Nia Alexander also paced the Pack offensively, registering 17 points, two rebounds and one assist. Sophomore Kenna Holt stuffed her stat line with five points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Nevada’s 10 made three pointers ties for sixth-best in program history. The Wolf Pack shot the fifth-highest three-point field goal percentage in program history after going 10-for-20 on the night.
The Wolf Pack effectively ran the floor Wednesday, scoring 20 fast break points off the Spartans. Nevada also forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Spartans 32-19.
Nevada started the first quarter strong and cruised into the second quarter with a 24-10 lead.
The Pack continued to not take its foot off of the gas pedal in the second, cruising to a 31-10 lead with 8:06 left on a made jumper by Givens. Nevada got its largest lead of the quarter thanks to Natalie Lathrop’s (40-17) layup through traffic at the 4:16 mark.
Nevada utilized a 75 percent field goal percentage in the third to cusp a 73-45 edge heading into the final 10 minutes. Nevada continued to dominate San Jose State in the fourth to record a strong bounce-back victory before it faces Fresno State at home Saturday.
UP NEXT
Fresno State comes to Reno as the Bulldogs and Wolf Pack square off for a 2:05 p.m. tip-off.