The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit leading global engagement for Nevada, has been awarded a new grant from the United States Department of State that will enable the organization to host participants of the Study of U.S. Institutes (SUSI) for Global Student Leaders program beginning in 2023 through 2025.
The grant totals $1.2 million in funding, to be directed back to the northern Nevada community, for the dedicated three year program. It is the largest grant the nonprofit has received.
Through SUSI, students travel from their home countries to northern Nevada where they will engage with institutions that focus on the United States justice system, community-based service centers, and local or federal government offices. Honoring the late U.S. Senator of Arizona, John McCain (considered by many to have left behind a legacy of public service, dedicating himself to the betterment of his country through his military and public service), participants will focus their time studying themes regarding the rule of law and public service.
“Senator McCain worked to bring more tolerance and equality and endeavored to protect freedoms for all,” said Dr. Carina Black, executive director at NNIC. “As such, participants chosen in 2023 will be military undergraduates from multiple foreign countries, who are dedicated to serving their local and global communities through the pursuit of justice, tolerance, and equality.”
Throughout the duration of each program, students will be taught by University professors from the Judicial Studies and Criminal Justice departments, part of the College of Liberal Arts, in order to gain insight into the American justice system. The program will also partner with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, where students will continue to develop their leadership and dedication to advancing international relationships.
“These partnerships with our colleagues at the University and at Middlebury Institute give participants an inside perspective on the relationship between Americans and their governing systems, the importance of transparency, advancing an international community, and protecting the freedoms to which this country was founded and is dedicated to,” said Dr. Black.
Highlights of the programs for the next few years include opportunities for participants to:
- Connect with northern Nevada officials and tour government, community created, and regional sites of interest.
- Volunteer with local community organizations to gain an understanding of the network of services available to northern Nevadans.
- Partner with institutions to understand the role of transparency in U.S. law enforcement, judicial, and political system systems.
- Make connections with University of Nevada undergraduate ambassadors, learning best practices in leadership development and experiencing cultural events.
Selected participants will complete their United States visit by connecting with representatives from the Department of State in Washington, D.C.
NNIC administers about a dozen international exchange programs annually, including nine exchange programs for youth and established professionals alike as a means to cultivate improved relations between United States citizens and residents of other nations.
These programs help cultivate further interest in international diplomacy and introduce participants to professional contacts, networks and insights, as well as models of government and entrepreneurship across the globe.
The Study of U.S. Institutes is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by the Northern Nevada International Center.
To learn more about the SUSI: Rule of Law and Public Service program, click here.