(December 22, 2022) A lane closure will take place on westbound U.S. 50 in south Carson City overnight tonight as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs an enhanced digital highway information sign.
One lane of westbound U.S. 50 will be closed from 7 p.m. Dec. 22 to 4 a.m. Dec. 23 as the new sign is installed.
Drivers should anticipate minor travel delays, and are reminded to travel safely through the road work zone.
The digital message sign, known as DMS, will replace the existing sign just west of the U.S. 50 intersection with U.S. 395/South Carson Street.
The current 6 foot by 12 foot sign has been in place for decades and will be replaced by a larger 8 foot by 28 foot sign. The larger sign will allow for longer road information alerts and messages to be posted for drivers traveling the mountainous highway to Lake Tahoe.
The additional messaging will help alert the approximately 14,000 drivers daily who travel the section of road about any potential weather, chain control or other vital road alerts.
There are more than 200 digital message signs stationed on other strategic transportation corridors and cross points across the state.