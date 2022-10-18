PBS Reno Education Services has received a $12,500 grant from the NV Energy Foundation that will enhance the station’s Curiosity Classroom Workshop program and many more opportunities to reach local students and their families.
"We are grateful for the support we receive from the NV Energy Foundation,” said Nancy Maldonado, PBS Reno Vice President of Education. “It allows PBS Reno Education Services to continue to provide Curiosity Classroom Workshops to students in Pre-K through 4th grade, which include high-quality video clips, a read aloud, and a fun hands-on activity. With NV Energy Foundation’s support, we were able to present 3,740 workshops to 71,941 students across six northern Nevada counties during the 2021-22 school year!”
The PBS Reno Curiosity Classroom Workshops are completely free for students and schools. Literacy is a cornerstone of the program, and most-recently, robotics has been an important theme, with the goal of giving each student multiple educational experiences with robots before they reach 4th grade.
Local teachers are encouraged to contact PBS Reno and schedule a free workshop during the 2022-2023 school year.
“The work of PBS Reno through the Curiosity Classroom program is a critical support program positively impacting school performance and school readiness,” said Katie Nannini, NV Energy Community Relations Manager. “By supporting this program, through the NV Energy Foundation, we know that children throughout our region will have the foundation and skills they need to be more ready and successful once in school and beyond.”