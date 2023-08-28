UPDATE:
Washoe County says the suspect has been identified. "Thank you to everyone who showed concern and reached out to help."
No other immediate information was immediately available.
---
The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) needs help identifying two persons of interest in an animal cruelty investigation.
It happened at a 7-Eleven parking lot at 8995 Lemmon Drive near the intersections of Lemmon Drive and Buck Drive around 2:30 p.m. August 21st.
According to Washoe County, the persons of interest were driving a mid-200's silver Mercedes Sedan.
One person is described as an adult man, with a light complexion, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’5’’ tall, with medium build, dark long hair and a dark beard.
The second person is described as an adult woman, having light complexion, in her 20s or 30s, approximately 5’5’’ tall, with a medium build and dark hair.
The dog involved is described as an approximately six-month old German Shepherd. It's black and tan in color and was wearing a pink harness.
Washoe County Animal Services is looking to speak to the persons of interest. Anyone who may know who or where they are is encouraged to call Dispatch at (775) 322-3647 or by emailing pets@washoecounty.gov. You can stay anonymous.
EDITED: Out of an abundance of caution, we covered the license plate number. We have received the ok from our D.A.'s office to share the unedited photo of the car. https://t.co/y1aKGDmHKL pic.twitter.com/8VaI72Umzx— Washoe County (@washoecounty) August 25, 2023