Local residents who don’t have a working smoke alarm can receive a free alarm and installation from the Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
The effort is part of a national Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country throughout the month of May.
The smoke alarms will be installed by Red Cross volunteers who will also customize evacuation plans and share education information during the installation visit.
“Working smoke alarms can double a person's odds of survival,” said Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada Chapter, "and the Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe. Calling us to order a free smoke alarm is the first step in ensuring that your family has a better chance of surviving a fire.”
The Red Cross says that three out of every five deaths from home gifts occur in homes without smoke alarms.
To request a free smoke alarm and installation, call the Northern Nevada chapter at 775-954-1185, and leave your name, address, zip code, and phone number.