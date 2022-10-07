Regional Animal Services Hosting free Microchipping Clinic for Livestock, Pigs and Tortoises

Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) will be holding a horse microchipping event October 29, 2022.
Microchips will be provided free to livestock owned by Washoe County residents.
Animal Services encourages microchipping your horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs, and tortoises to help improve the chances of being reunited with your horse if they become lost due to a disaster.
Livestock can be microchipped by appointment on October 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park Horse Arena at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno.
They will NOT be microchipping llamas or alpacas at this clinic.
For more information and to make an appoint, visit www.washoeanimals.com.