Reno Tahoe Giving Back this Holiday Season

Reno Tahoe is supporting local community organizations including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN), Nevada Humane Society, Our Center, and the Center for Adaptive Riding this holiday season.
The team packed 392 boxes of meals, accounting for more than 8,000 pounds of food, to help fight back against hunger and help those in need.
“We are pleased to have Reno Tahoe as a supportive community partner,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing & Communications of Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “The dedication of our community members is an integral part of our mission in collecting and distributing food to children, families, and seniors in Northern Nevada. Whether it is volunteering at our client distribution programs or helping to facilitate special community events, there is always something volunteers can do to help at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.”
In addition to the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Reno Tahoe sales team regularly encourages interactive non-profit donation opportunities at national tradeshows and events, activating meetings and conventions clients to contribute directly to Reno Tahoe charities, such as Nevada Humane Society, Our Center, and The Center for Adaptive Riding.
Nevada Humane Society is a charitable, non-profit organization and the only open-admission, no-kill shelter in the state of Nevada. To learn more about how you can help Nevada Humane Society, click here.
Our Center is a 501©(3) charitable organization maintaining a safe, empowering and supportive center for Northern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community and allies that address advocacy, education and services. To learn more about how you can help Our Center, click here.
The Center for Adaptive Riding is a 501©(3) charity and a proud PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International Premier Accredited Center, providing equine-assisted services to people of all abilities. To learn more about how you can help the Center for Adaptive Riding, click here.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada is a non-profit 501©(3) organization and a member of Feeding America. To learn more about how you can help Food Bank of Northern Nevada, click here.