Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms Through the Weekend with Warming Temperatures... Heat: * A warming trend is underway this week, and while it will be hot, it isn't too unusual for mid-June. Highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. The warmest days of the week look to be Sunday and Monday. * Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle. Thunderstorms: * There is a 15-20% chance for storms in the Eastern Sierra late this afternoon and into the evening. A few showers may linger overnight with 15% chances for thunderstorms as well. Chances will increase across all of the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada Thursday. Isolated storms remain possible into the weekend. * Hazards with these thunderstorms will include lightning with new fire starts possible, gusty/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn scars, small hail, and rapid temperature drops. * Stay aware of weather conditions and have a way to get weather alerts, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Take note of vertically developing clouds, and end your activity early to get indoors. If you hear thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then you're already too late for taking shelter. Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. Breezes: * Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up Wednesday through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create localized critical fire weather conditions during this time period.