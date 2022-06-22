Cotton Rosser, well known Rodeo legend in California and Nevada, has passed away at 93-years-old.
On a Facebook post, the Flying U Rodeo Company says Cotton "peacefully tipped his hat for the last time this morning, June 22, 2022."
“The Reno Rodeo - and really, all of rodeo - is reeling at this news,” said Reno Rodeo General Manager George Combs. “The legacy that he leaves behind and the impact that he’s made is truly immeasurable. He was a pioneer in the rodeo industry who was ahead of his time in developing the entertainment side of rodeo. Cotton was an absolute legend and he will be greatly, greatly missed.”
Rosser won the saddle bronc riding at the Reno Rodeo in 1950, but a ranch accident that left him with two broken legs ended his rodeo career. Rosser has said it was the best thing that ever happened to him.
He then bought the Flying U Rodeo Company and started his career putting on shows and raising rodeo animals.
Today, the Flying U is the oldest continually operating stock contracting company in the United States.
Rosser and his son, Reno, operate the Flying U Rodeo and Rosser Rodeo stock contracting companies based in Marysville, Calif. They produce about 50 rodeos a year, including the Reno Rodeo for which they’ve been providing stock since 1960.
Rosser was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1995 and he received the PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement award in 2015.
A bronze statue of Rosser remains as a lasting tribute in front
of the Reno Rodeo Association office at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.
Cotton leaves behind his wife Karin, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.