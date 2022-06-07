RTC Launches Survey for Verdi Area Multimodal Transportation Study

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is launching the Verdi Area Multimodal Transportation Study. As part of the study, the RTC is seeking community input.
The community is encouraged to take a brief, eight-question survey to provide feedback about current and future transportation conditions in the Verdi area. The survey is open through June 30.
The RTC will hold a pop-up outreach event at Outlaw Coffee, located at 1155 Old Highway 40 East in Verdi on Friday, June 10 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. to gather community feedback.
People who attend the pop-up outreach event and take the survey will receive a free black coffee at Outlaw Coffee. The survey is also available online for those who are unable to attend the event, but still want to provide feedback.
You can find the survey here: https://bit.ly/3O3AZAz
As part of the study, the RTC will analyze existing conditions to identify needs and transportation improvements for regional roads in the Verdi area. The study will focus on traffic operations analysis and improvements, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and transit service needs on freeways, regional roads, and regionally significant roads identified by the project team. The study will provide a strategy for developing transportation improvements according to adjacent planned and existing land use. When the RTC is done with the study, the results will help prioritize potential future improvements.
(The RTC of Washoe County assisted with this report.)