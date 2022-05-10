RTC to Hold Virtual Public Meeting About Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning a live, virtual community meeting on Monday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. to provide information about the upcoming Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project.
Attendees are asked to RSVP using this link: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/cb188ec7/Li7s_6vQ7BGwi-MlxgSFBA?u=https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_jkawYD6_Qte1kY6dz1dnTg.
At the virtual meeting, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project design plans and ask questions.
The RTC’s Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project is currently in the design phase. The project will improve Steamboat Parkway between Damonte Ranch Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The project scope includes roadway widening for additional travel lanes and turn pockets, reconfiguring traffic movements, and improving safety by modifying traffic signal operations and timing. The project plans also include lighting and safety improvements.
This project is anticipated to improve safety and travel times for commuters to and from the Damonte Ranch community to I-580 and westward. The Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project was identified as part of the South Meadows Multimodal Transportation Study that was completed in April 2020.
Construction is tentatively anticipated to begin in fall 2022. For more information on the project, click here.
(The RTC of Washoe County assisted with this report)