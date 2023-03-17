You can get around safely with the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) this St. Patrick's Day, March 17.
RTC of Washoe County is providing free transit service on St. Patrick’s Day to encourage people to celebrate responsibly.
Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on Friday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.
The hope is to help keep the roads and crosswalk safe for everyone celebrating.
Keep in mind, not all locations are served by transit. As you’re making your St. Patrick’s Day plans, visit rtcwashoe.com to check route and schedule information.
The RTC and City of Reno Vice Mayor/RTC Commissioner Devon Reese are also sponsoring free St. Patrick’s Day rides on Pineapple Pedicabs to help people navigate Downtown and Midtown Reno safely.
On the holiday, several casinos including the Grand Sierra Resort will be offering deals.