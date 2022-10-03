Washoe County Library System is making planned renovations to the public spaces at the Sierra View Library, located at 4001 S. Virginia St. in the Reno Town Mall.
The building will be closed to the public starting Monday, October 10, 2022, with an anticipated reopening planned for February 2023.
The Friends of Washoe County Library (FWCL) book sale will go on as scheduled at this location during the week of October 8-16.
The FWCLS will not be accepting donations during the renovation closure, and regular book sales will resume after the branch reopens in 2023.
Sierra View Library patrons are reminded to visit washoecountylibrary.us/libraries to choose an alternate location for the transfer of hold items and the return of library materials.
Library events and programs available at other branches can be found at washoecountylibrary.us/events.
Funding for the renovations was provided through a partnership with Washoe County, Washoe County Library System, and the Reno Town Mall as part of the new lease agreement.
The improvements are part of an ongoing effort to ensure that a first-class library system is available to all.
All other branch locations remain open. For the most up-to-date information on library hours and services, please visit washoecountylibrary.us.