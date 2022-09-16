Virginia City unveiled a statue to honor a woman who has a unique place in the Comstock's history - Julia Bulette.
Bulette was a prostitute who worked in Virginia City in the mid-19th century, but she was brutally murdered there in 1867 and became a folk hero after her death.
The owner of the Canvas Cafe at C Street and Sutton where the statue is on display approached the artist about creating the statue.
"Once I get kind of a picture of what we're going to do, then I'll look at other things like how a prostitute in 1867 would have dressed, what she would have looked like, what her hairstyle would be like,” says sculptor Paul Buelna.
The statue was carved from a tree the sculptor says was over a century old.