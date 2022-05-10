On Monday, May 9, troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a call of a reckless driver failing to maintain their travel lane and driving on the shoulder.
Fortunately, troopers were able to locate the vehicle and get it stopped before it crashed or hurt anyone.
Suspecting the driver was impaired, Troopers conducted a DUI investigation and the driver was ultimately arrested for suspected DUI (alcohol).
With the alarming number of recent fatal crashes in northern Nevada alone, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is asking drivers to call in reckless drivers. If drivers observe unsafe/reckless driving behavior, they are encouraged to dial '*NHP' on their smartphones or simply call 911.
The location, direction of travel, a vehicle description, and if possible, a description of the driver is helpful in locating the vehicle and getting unsafe drivers off our roads. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol also reminds drivers not to drink and drive. If there is a chance of being impaired by any substance, simply do not get behind the wheel.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report)