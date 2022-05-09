The John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art at the University of Nevada, Reno invites the public to a free evening of Ukrainian poetry on Thursday, May 12, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The evening of Ukrainian poetry reading aims to spread awareness of Ukrainian culture. This reading is a part of the series of events taking place in cultural institutions across the U.S.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, starting on February 24, 2022, has resulted not only in international support for Ukraine but also in increased interest in Ukrainian history and culture. In these unprecedented and turbulent times, professionals with Ukrainian roots living in the United States, such as Curator, Art Manager and CEO at Blockchain.art (BCA) Christina Steinbrecher-Pfandt and Co-founder and CEO of Art+Tech & NFT Accelerator Fuelarts and Art Economist Denis Belkevich, organized a series of public readings of Ukrainian authors in museums around the country.
Ukrainian poetry will be read in English by members of the art community with an introduction by Belkevich. In addition, American artists and curators will perform works by the most known authors of Ukrainian poetry: Taras Shevchenko, Ivan Franko, Lesya Ukrainka, Mykola Khvylyovy, and works by contemporary authors including Lina Kostenko, Sergei Zhadan and Oleg Teplykh.
Professor of Russian, Soviet and Inner-Eurasian History at the University of Nevada, Reno, Barbara Walker will also give a brief presentation on Ukrainian history.
“The Reno art community has been actively supporting Ukrainians and donating funds to the refugees fleeing Ukraine,” Vivian Zavataro, director of the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art, said. “I hope this event will further the local knowledge about the rich culture and art of Ukraine.”
The evening will begin with a historical and cultural context of Ukrainian art from the Scythian and Trypillya cultures to Ukrainian avant-garde and contemporary art, gradually shifting to Ukrainian literature. The historical background will give a better understanding of the literary work.
“We want the audience to feel the beauty and energy of the Ukrainian language. Performing the works in original will reveal our Ukrainian cultural code, expressing the pain of a country that has been fighting for its independence for centuries,” Belkevich said.
During the public readings, a fundraiser will also be taking place for the Ukrainian charitable foundation “World of Future” in Chernivtsi.
Due to commencement on campus Thursday, limited parking will be available on the first floor of the Brian Whalen parking garage. Museum visitors are encouraged to take public transportation.
(The University of Nevada, Reno assisted with this report.)