Reno Media Group announced today the sudden death of their long-time program director Dan Fritz.
Fritz helped to build northern Nevada's Sunny 106.9 into the successful radio station it is.
Fritz died Thursday, March 9, a day before he would have been 64-years-old.
“Dan was a great talent and led what became our flagship station to ratings and financial success,” said Reno Media Group President Tom Quinn. “Over the past two decades many of us became close friends of Dan’s and his sudden death is shocking and extraordinarily sad.”
Quinn said Fritz had not been feeling well for the past week and visited a doctor yesterday. Afterwards, he told a colleague the doctor diagnosed pneumonia and prescribed a medication. Fritz died in his sleep early this morning.
In addition to programming and hosting afternoon drive on KRNO, Fritz also oversaw Reno Media Group’s two Spanish-language stations, Juan 101.7 and Suave 96.9. He previously programmed the company’s AM stations KBZZ and KZTQ.
Before joining what was then called Americom Broadcasting, Fritz was assistant program director and afternoon drive personality at KYMX/Mix 96 in Sacramento.
Earlier in his career he worked in Monterey and Palm Springs as a disc jockey, talk show host and programmer.
“It may sound trite but I think most of us here are grieving the loss of what we feel was a family member,” Quinn said. “It’s difficult to express our deep affection for Dan. He was an extraordinary man -- funny at times, always hard-working, driven to perfection, sensitive, warm, kind.”
Fritz was born in Detroit and is survived by his mother and a sister who live in the Palm Springs area.