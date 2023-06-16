Governor Joe Lombardo officially returns all outstanding legislation to the Office of the Secretary State on Friday. He received 611 bills throughout the 82nd Legislative Session, ultimately signing 536 of the bills that reached his desk.
“I’m excited by the meaningful legislation my administration was able to pass in our first legislative session,” said Governor Lombardo. “I signed long-awaited school safety reforms, a historic education budget and education accountability measures, and common-sense public safety policies – all while ensuring Nevadans faced no new taxes and making unprecedented investments into state savings accounts.”
Governor Lombardo’s first legislative session highlights include:
- Governor Lombardo signing four of his five key pieces of legislation:
- AB 330, the Safer and Supportive Schools Act
- AB 400, the Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act
- SB 412, the Crime Reduction Act
- SB 431, the Government Modernization and Efficiency Act
- Vetoing all proposed new taxes
- Directing more funding to higher education and workforce development programs
- Building more capacity in mental health services throughout the state
- Directing resources to address homelessness in Clark County
“This session, Democrats passed legislation that raised taxes, eroded constitutional rights, and expanded bureaucracy, among countless other examples of government overreach,” said Governor Lombardo. “Nevadans elected me to protect and serve our state – which includes protecting Nevadans from harmful and dangerous legislation. So, while I’m proud of the legislation we were able to pass this session, I’m also confident in my decision to veto bills that did not serve the best interest of all Nevadans.”
