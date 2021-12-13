David Houston

Longtime Reno defense attorney David Houston has died.

His family said he passed away on Saturday from complications from a necessary medical procedure.

Houston was a defense attorney for 43 years.

Houston represented a variety of high-profile cases both in northern Nevada and across the country, from Richie West who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a prescription drug ring back in 2017 to Hulk Hogan who Houston successfully represented in a in a lawsuit with Gawker over a sex tape.

In a statement his wife Shereane said:

"Although brilliant in the courtroom, he will be remembered first and foremost as a devoted and loving husband and father."

Houston leaves behind two sons.

David Houston was 69 years old. 