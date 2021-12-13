Longtime Reno defense attorney David Houston has died.
His family said he passed away on Saturday from complications from a necessary medical procedure.
Houston was a defense attorney for 43 years.
Houston represented a variety of high-profile cases both in northern Nevada and across the country, from Richie West who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a prescription drug ring back in 2017 to Hulk Hogan who Houston successfully represented in a in a lawsuit with Gawker over a sex tape.
In a statement his wife Shereane said:
"Although brilliant in the courtroom, he will be remembered first and foremost as a devoted and loving husband and father."
Houston leaves behind two sons.
David Houston was 69 years old.