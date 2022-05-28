Lake Tahoe Community College was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Excellence in Placement Honorees by the Campaign for College Opportunity.
This honor recognizes LTCC’s efforts around ensuring that more Latino/a/x and Black college students can access, are supported through, and complete transfer-level English and math in their first year of college.
LTCC received a special distinction for its completion success in transfer-level English among its Latinx students.
Colleges who received this honor had at least 70% of their Latino/a/x students successfully complete a transfer-level English course within their first year. LTCC’s Latinx completion rate of 74.7% was the third-highest in California’s community college system of 116 colleges.
These students also outperformed LTCC’s general student population, achieving a 71.72% completion rate in first-year, transfer-level English classes and closing the achievement gap between Latinx students and the overall student population at LTCC.
“When students are motivated to take transfer-level courses in that first year, we know it sets them up for success,” said LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco. “Completion of transfer-level classes creates momentum that can carry a student all the way through timely degree completion.”
Units from these classes count toward the earning of a transfer Associate of Art or Science degree, which students can take advantage of to guarantee a seat at a University of California or California State University institution in the area of study of their choice.
More information about the Campaign for College Opportunity and its inaugural Excellence in Placement awards and criteria can be found on their website at https://collegecampaign.org/excellenceplacement-awards/. For more information about Lake Tahoe Community College, call (530) 541-4660 or visit www.ltcc.edu
(Lake Tahoe Community College)